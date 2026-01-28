FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Shock before T20 World Cup 2026: Star cricketer charged in anti-corruption case, temporarily banned, his name is...

A major anti-corruption case has emerged ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, with a player charged and temporarily banned from all forms of cricket. The development has sent shockwaves across the cricketing world as investigations continue and official statements are awaited.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 11:01 PM IST

Shock before T20 World Cup 2026: Star cricketer charged in anti-corruption case, temporarily banned, his name is...
American cricketer Aaron Jones is currently facing grave allegations for violating five rules concerning bribery and dishonesty. This information was made public by both the Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, January 28. Most of these allegations pertain to his conduct during the 2023-24 Bim10 competition, which is organized by CWI. However, two of the five charges are associated with international matches governed by the ICC.

As per CWI regulations, Jones is accused of attempting to influence the results of certain moments in the Bim10 matches. He is also under scrutiny for failing to report suspicious proposals and for not cooperating with officials during their investigation. Additionally, the ICC has charged Jones with concealing information regarding offers to engage in cheating. He is further suspected of tampering with or concealing evidence to obstruct their official inquiry.

These allegations are part of a broader crackdown, and the ICC has suggested that additional individuals may face charges in the near future. For the time being, Jones is suspended from participating in any cricket matches. He has until February 11, 2026, to present his defense. Until the case is resolved, the cricket board will refrain from making any further comments.

The 31-year-old player has represented the United States national team 100 times. He is a prominent figure in T20 leagues, having played for the Seattle Orcas and the St Lucia Kings. Notably, he was the top scorer when the Kings clinched the championship in 2024. His last appearance on the field was in November 2025 during a tournament held in Abu Dhabi.

Also read| IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Shivam Dube's 23-ball 65 in vain as New Zealand beat India by 50 runs, series now 3-1

