Shock ahead of IPL 2026? Ex-India star drops massive hint on Virat Kohli’s future with RCB

Speculation regarding Virat Kohli's future with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has once again ignited discussions on social media. The former captain of RCB, who has represented the franchise for more than a decade, may be approaching a significant turning point in his IPL career. Fans are now left to ponder — has Kohli played his final season in the iconic red and gold?

With rumors of an emotional departure and new leadership dynamics emerging, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has refuted claims about Virat Kohli's IPL future, following reports that he has not renewed his commercial contract with the franchise for the upcoming season.

Kohli has been a cornerstone of RCB since the IPL began, being the only player to have represented a single franchise for 17 consecutive seasons. He has often expressed his loyalty to the team, emphasizing that he would never wear another franchise's jersey. However, the speculation about his reluctance to sign a new commercial contract has cast doubt on his future.

In the midst of swirling rumors about Kohli's IPL future, Kaif has intervened to clarify the situation, reaffirming the star batter's commitment to RCB and addressing the confusion surrounding his commercial and player contracts.

"Is Virat Kohli retiring from IPL? No guys, Virat Kohli had promised that he will play his first and last match for Benglauru only. He has promised this and since he has done it, he will not back out. But people are saying he hasn’t signed a commercial deal. There are two deals, players’ contract and commercial contract," Kaif said.

The ex-cricketer confirmed the rumors regarding RCB being up for sale, which could explain Kohli's reluctance and delay in renewing his commercial contract.

"The reason he has not signed a commercial contract is because a new owner might come for RCB and they will control the franchise. That’s why he is waiting, if there’s a change, then there will be negotiation and all. These are all behind the scenes stuff and we don’t have a lot of information about these things. He is waiting for all that," he added.

Kaif, a former player for RCB, has lauded the star batter's recent performances across various formats, emphasizing his ability to secure victories and maintain consistency. He confidently stated that Kohli is not planning to retire in the near future, affirming that he will keep playing for RCB, remaining loyal to his commitment to the fans.

"Virat Kohli has started playing only now. RCB has began winning trophies now. Kohli scored 650+ runs and made them win the trophy. He made runs in the Champions Trophy 2025, he was the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final and was the Player of the Tournament in the 2023 World Cup. He has only started playing now. Now you have to wait for more. He is going nowhere. He will play only for RCB. He has promised it to the fans and he will not break it," he added.

