FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shock ahead of IPL 2026? Ex-India star drops massive hint on Virat Kohli’s future with RCB

Delhi: Special courts to now try former MPs, MLAs after LG approves expansion of courts’ ambit; check details

Apple announces new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro; check specs, prices and more

Schools in Malaysia shut down after influenza cases reach 6000; check govt’s new guidelines

Top Democratic leader's BIG statement amid Trump's steep tariffs against India: 'He threw it all way because Modi...'

Couple picked up mysterious blue egg; what hatched next was unbelievable, WATCH

Can death-by-hanging be replaced with lethal injection? Supreme Court says, 'Problem with govt is...'

‘Feels like flight’: New M2M ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug wows internet with premium interiors

How many more employees will Ratan Tata's TCS sack? It says...

Tired of Ola and Uber’s surge pricing? Delhi govt to launch its own cab app with these benefits; check features

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israeli expert's BIG statement amid peace truce with Palestine: 'Hamas will not...'

Israeli expert's BIG statement amid peace truce with Palestine: 'Hamas will...'

Shock ahead of IPL 2026? Ex-India star drops massive hint on Virat Kohli’s future with RCB

Shock ahead of IPL 2026? Ex-India star drops massive hint on Virat Kohli’s futur

Delhi: Special courts to now try former MPs, MLAs after LG approves expansion of courts’ ambit; check details

Delhi: Special courts to now try former MPs, MLAs after LG approves expansion of

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Shock ahead of IPL 2026? Ex-India star drops massive hint on Virat Kohli’s future with RCB

Kohli has stepped away from Test and T20I formats, leaving his ODI career in question. Speculation regarding Virat's potential exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) team has ignited a whirlwind of activity on social media.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 09:18 PM IST

Shock ahead of IPL 2026? Ex-India star drops massive hint on Virat Kohli’s future with RCB
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Speculation regarding Virat Kohli's future with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has once again ignited discussions on social media. The former captain of RCB, who has represented the franchise for more than a decade, may be approaching a significant turning point in his IPL career. Fans are now left to ponder — has Kohli played his final season in the iconic red and gold?

With rumors of an emotional departure and new leadership dynamics emerging, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has refuted claims about Virat Kohli's IPL future, following reports that he has not renewed his commercial contract with the franchise for the upcoming season.

Kohli has been a cornerstone of RCB since the IPL began, being the only player to have represented a single franchise for 17 consecutive seasons. He has often expressed his loyalty to the team, emphasizing that he would never wear another franchise's jersey. However, the speculation about his reluctance to sign a new commercial contract has cast doubt on his future.

In the midst of swirling rumors about Kohli's IPL future, Kaif has intervened to clarify the situation, reaffirming the star batter's commitment to RCB and addressing the confusion surrounding his commercial and player contracts.

"Is Virat Kohli retiring from IPL? No guys, Virat Kohli had promised that he will play his first and last match for Benglauru only. He has promised this and since he has done it, he will not back out. But people are saying he hasn’t signed a commercial deal. There are two deals, players’ contract and commercial contract," Kaif said.

The ex-cricketer confirmed the rumors regarding RCB being up for sale, which could explain Kohli's reluctance and delay in renewing his commercial contract.

"The reason he has not signed a commercial contract is because a new owner might come for RCB and they will control the franchise. That’s why he is waiting, if there’s a change, then there will be negotiation and all. These are all behind the scenes stuff and we don’t have a lot of information about these things. He is waiting for all that," he added.

Kaif, a former player for RCB, has lauded the star batter's recent performances across various formats, emphasizing his ability to secure victories and maintain consistency. He confidently stated that Kohli is not planning to retire in the near future, affirming that he will keep playing for RCB, remaining loyal to his commitment to the fans.

"Virat Kohli has started playing only now. RCB has began winning trophies now. Kohli scored 650+ runs and made them win the trophy. He made runs in the Champions Trophy 2025, he was the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final and was the Player of the Tournament in the 2023 World Cup. He has only started playing now. Now you have to wait for more. He is going nowhere. He will play only for RCB. He has promised it to the fans and he will not break it," he added.

Also read| India vs Australia ODI series: When and where to watch Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in action – Full schedule and live streaming details

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Frame-to-frame comparison of South blockbuster with The Incredible Hulk shocks netizens, fans defend
'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Netizens shocked, fans defend
Meet man who is college droupout, became billionaire at 22, is co-founder of...., net worth is Rs...
Kaivalya Vohra became billionaire at 22 and is a co-founder of Zepto
Will Gaza Peace Plan fail as Hamas resumes attacks on opponents, tightens grip on Gaza Strip despite surrender expectations
Will Gaza Peace Plan fail as Hamas resumes attacks on opponents, tightens grip?
Financial aid to ex-servicemen and dependents gets 100% increase, penury grant doubles; check details
Financial aid to ex-servicemen and dependents gets 100% increase, penury grant d
Diwali Offer 2025: Huge discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more; Check best deals here
Diwali Offer 2025: HUGE discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro, check out deals here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE