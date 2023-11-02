Shoaib Malik's comeback: Defying age for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The former captain of the Pakistan Cricket team and a reliable all-rounder is poised to make a comeback, declaring his availability for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in 2024.

Is age just a number for Shoaib Malik? The former captain of the Pakistan Cricket team and a reliable all-rounder is poised to make a comeback, declaring his availability for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in 2024. While his selection for the World Cup squad isn't guaranteed, Shoaib Malik is resolute in his readiness to don the Green jersey if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) extends the invitation.

At 42 years of age, Shoaib Malik last played a T20I for Pakistan almost three years ago in 2021 when Pakistan faced Bangladesh. With a storied career and an illustrious reputation in the cricketing world, he boasts the second-highest runs scored in T20s. To date, the veteran all-rounder has accumulated an impressive 12,688 runs from 515 matches in his career.

In the realm of the shortest format of the game, Shoaib Malik has been a pivotal figure for the Men in Green. He has represented Pakistan in 124 T20 matches, amassing 2,435 runs with nine half-centuries to his name. Additionally, he has showcased his bowling prowess, claiming 28 wickets, and displayed his fielding skills with 50 catches taken, making him an invaluable asset for his nation.

Although he last played Tests in 2015 and ODIs in 2019, Shoaib Malik has kept the door open for T20Is. Should the team require his services for the ICC T20 2024 World Cup, slated to be held in the USA and West Indies, the veteran cricketer is eager to demonstrate his mettle on the grand stage.