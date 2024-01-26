Shoaib Malik's BPL contract terminated over suspicion of match fixing after bowling 3 no-balls: Reports

Earlier this week, Malik was accused of underperforming in a BPL 2024 match for Fortune Barishal.

Shoaib Malik has faced severe backlash on social media following his third marriage with Sana Javed. To make matters worse for the former Pakistan skipper, his contract with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was terminated on Friday (January 26).

Earlier this week, Malik was accused of underperforming in a BPL 2024 match for Fortune Barishal. In the only over he bowled, he delivered three no-balls and conceded 18 runs against Khulna Tigers. With the bat, the 41-year-old managed to score only 5 runs from the 6 balls he faced.

This lackluster performance by Malik raised doubts among fans about his intentions. Many speculated that the no-balls were deliberately bowled, hinting at possible match-fixing.

3 no-balls and 18 runs in one over. Not the best outing this week for Shoaib Malik.

.

.#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/PNmHeOqgJq — FanCode (@FanCode) January 23, 2024

Days after the incident, Fortune Barishal decided to terminate Shoaib Malik's contract due to suspicions of fixing, as reported by a journalist based in Bangladesh.

“Mizanur Rahman, the team owner of Fortune Barishal, has confirmed the news,” the tweet further read.

BREAKING: Fortune Barisal has terminated the contract of Shoaib Malik on the suspicion of "fixing". During a recent match, Malik, who is a spinner, bowled three no balls in one over. Mizanur Rahman, the team owner of Fortune Barishal, has confirmed the news. #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/wOh6yE6hoT — Syed Sami (@MrSyedSami) January 26, 2024

Shoaib Malik boasts an impressive record with 35 Test matches, 287 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 124 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) under his belt. However, his most recent appearance for the national team occurred in November 2021 during a thrilling T20I encounter against Bangladesh.

READ| ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch