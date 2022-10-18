'When quitting is not an option': Shoaib Malik flaunts his physique after being snubbed from Pakistan T20 WC squad

Image Source: Instagram/realshoaibmalik

Though Pakistan has a pretty solid lineup for the T20 World Cup in 2022, former captain and seasoned batsman Shoaib Malik is one of the biggest names missing. Malik, on the other hand, is not moping about his exclusion, as seen by his most recent social media post.

Shoaib Malik posted a picture of himself straight from the gym on Instagram, showing off his chiseled physique and six pack abs.

He posted the picture with a caption saying, "When quitting is not an option" most probably referring to his snub from the T20 World Cup squad.

In fact, Shoaib Malik discussed his exclusion from the team in a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, saying that he holds no grudges against anyone. "My job is to play cricket whenever I have the chance; I don't have a problem with anyone and I am not against anyone since being positive has been a significant factor in my career's success," he said.

He also claimed to be in contact with Pakistan captain Babar Azam. "We've been in touch on a frequent basis. Yes, we used to chat more, but now he's a skipper, and he deserves his privacy," he added.

Pakistan are on a hot and cold streak, having been defeated by England in a seven-match T20I series at home, followed by a series triumph in a tri-series against Bangladesh and New Zealand in New Zealand, before losing their first practice match for the T20 World Cup against England.

Pakistan's middle order has been a cause of worry, with openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scoring all of the runs, and an experienced batsman like Malik could have come in handy.

The Men in Green begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign vs arch rivals India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

READ| Roger Binny appointed new BCCI President, to succeed Sourav Ganguly- Details here