Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'When quitting is not an option': Shoaib Malik flaunts his physique after being snubbed from Pakistan T20 WC squad

Shoaib Malik posted a picture of himself straight from the gym on Instagram, showing off his chiseled physique and six pack abs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

'When quitting is not an option': Shoaib Malik flaunts his physique after being snubbed from Pakistan T20 WC squad
Image Source: Instagram/realshoaibmalik

Though Pakistan has a pretty solid lineup for the T20 World Cup in 2022, former captain and seasoned batsman Shoaib Malik is one of the biggest names missing. Malik, on the other hand, is not moping about his exclusion, as seen by his most recent social media post.

Shoaib Malik posted a picture of himself straight from the gym on Instagram, showing off his chiseled physique and six pack abs.

He posted the picture with a caption saying, "When quitting is not an option" most probably referring to his snub from the T20 World Cup squad.

In fact, Shoaib Malik discussed his exclusion from the team in a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, saying that he holds no grudges against anyone. "My job is to play cricket whenever I have the chance; I don't have a problem with anyone and I am not against anyone since being positive has been a significant factor in my career's success," he said.

He also claimed to be in contact with Pakistan captain Babar Azam. "We've been in touch on a frequent basis.  Yes, we used to chat more, but now he's a skipper, and he deserves his privacy," he added.

Pakistan are on a hot and cold streak, having been defeated by England in a seven-match T20I series at home, followed by a series triumph in a tri-series against Bangladesh and New Zealand in New Zealand, before losing their first practice match for the T20 World Cup against England.

Pakistan's middle order has been a cause of worry, with openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scoring all of the runs, and an experienced batsman like Malik could have come in handy.

The Men in Green begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign vs arch rivals India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

READ| Roger Binny appointed new BCCI President, to succeed Sourav Ganguly- Details here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Tejasswi Prakash drops inside photos of boyfriend Karan Kundrra's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai Airport to be shut for six hours on October 18, check timings here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.