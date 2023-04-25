Search icon
‘That's why we are not together..’: Shoaib Malik finally opens up on divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik said that he wanted to spend time with Sania Mirza on Eid but they could not spend time together because of professional commitments.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik finally opened up on divorce rumours with his wife Sania Mirza. Rumours of Shoaib and Sania heading towards divorce once again went viral on social media after reports surfaced that the couple did not spend Eid together.

For his part, Shoaib Malik said that he wanted to spend time with Sania Mirza on Eid but they could not spend time together because of professional commitments. Shoaib added that Sania is busy in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Khabre chal rahi hai, taluqat acche nahi hai (Rumours are going around that all's not well in the relationship). What do you want to say?

"Nothing on it. On Eid I would like to say that had we been together it would have been great. But she has got commitments in IPL. She is doing shows in IPL. That's why we are not together. We share love like always. I miss her a lot, that I can say," Malik said. "There are (professional) commitments. But Eid is a day when you miss a lot the people who are close to you. This is way neither I released a statement nor did she," said Shoaib on Geo News Programe 'Score.'

Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010 and have a son named Izhaan. Divorce rumours started gaining strength after Sania shared some cryptic posts on Instagram talking about separation.

