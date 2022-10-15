Shoaib Malik breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub, says ‘I am not against anyone because…’

File Photo

Veteran star Shoaib Malik was not included by Pakistan in the T20 World Cup squad. Despite not being in the best of forms, the middle-order batter’s snub has been in the debate with many surprised due to the decision.

40-year-old Malik has now broken silence on not being part of the upcoming mega tournament, insisting that he has no plans to retire despite not being in the plans of Pakistan. He has said that he doesn’t have a problem with anyone and is “not against anyone” as he believes being positive has been important in his long and successful cricketing career.

“My job is to play cricket whenever I get the opportunity,” Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. Acknowledging that it is the team management’s call, he said that he will try to make the best of whenever he next gets a chance to play.

“I don't have a problem with anyone and I am not against anyone because being positive has been a major reason behind the success of my career," Malik was quoted as saying.

Malik also said that he has been in touch with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam consistently. However, they talk less than before now with the added pressure on Azam as captain. Giving his verdict for the finals, Malik said that he wants his home team Pakistan to play in the T20 World Cup 2022 grand finale against Australia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan begin their campaign at the T20 World Cup on October 23 in the highly anticipated match against India. The World Cup begins tomorrow (October 16) as Sri Lanka locks horns with Namibia in the tournament opener.

READ | SL vs NAM Match 1, T20 World Cup 2022: Probable playing XI, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming