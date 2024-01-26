Shoaib Malik breaks silence on contract termination with BPL franchise over suspicion of match-fixing

Shoaib Malik has recently turned to social media to dismiss the rumors circulating about his departure from the BPL team, Fortune Barishal.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain, Shoaib Malik, recently addressed the speculations surrounding his departure from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team, Fortune Barishal, through a social media post. Various media outlets had alleged that Malik's contract was terminated due to suspicions of match fixing, specifically related to his bowling of three no-balls in a single over during a match against the Khulna Tigers. However, Malik firmly denied these rumors, emphasizing that his exit from the franchise had been predetermined and was unrelated to the false match fixing allegations.

"I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumors circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai," he posted.

"I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be."

"I have always found joy in playing the game and will continue to do so."

Official statement ;

I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumors circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a… pic.twitter.com/kmPqPt1nxv — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) January 26, 2024

"I want to emphasize the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumors, especially those circulating recently. I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumors. It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it. Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let's prioritize accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence."

"Thank you for your love & support as always."

The post by Shoaib Malik included a video message from Mizanur Rahman, the owner of Fortune Barishal, who vehemently dismissed any allegations of match fixing involving the Pakistani cricketer.

"I deeply regret the rumor regarding Shoaib Malik. He is a great player. He gave us his best. So we should not make a ruckus about it," Mizanur Rahman said in a video message.

READ| IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja shine as India dominate England in Hyderabad