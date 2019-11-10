Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan team's capacity after humiliating defeat against Australia in 3rd T20I - Watch video

The Pakistan cricket side was humbled by a 10-wicket defeat by Australia during the final T20I match in Perth on Friday (November 8).

With this loss, the number one side also lost the T20I series by 2-0.

It was also Pakistan's fifth consecutive loss in T20I cricket, coming back of a 3-0 whitewash against a much weakened Sri Lankan side on home turf last month.

Former Pakistan pace star Shoaib Akhtar was absolutely fuming with the result and took to social media to express his disbelief looking at how poor the national side has been performing for the past few months.

The "Rawalpindi Express" raised questions over the capacity of the current Pakistan team and said that the side needs to step up if they really want to contest with the top dogs in the upcoming T20I World Cup.

"Sad scenario Pakistan lost the game, it's not a very happy sign. You understand the capacity of the team and at the same time you can gauge the level of talent you have. Now you can well understand where you are standing."

"World Cup is around the corner and before that, you have 8-9 T20I game left, do well I wish them best of luck," Akhtar said in a video shared by him on Twitter.

Another bad day on the Australian soil for Team Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/I3umI2V24o — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 8, 2019

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently sacked Sarfaraz Ahmed as the skipper after his side received a thumping against Sri Lanka in Lahore.

The Pak board went with Babar Azam as the new captain for the T20I series down under, but he has also failed to deliver with his team.