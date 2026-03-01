Shoaib Akhtar slams Mohsin Naqvi's 'clueless' management after Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 exit

MS Dhoni once wanted just Rs 30 lakh and leave peacefully in Ranchi - 'enough to buy a house and car'; destiny had other plans
CRICKET
Shoaib Akhtar launched a blistering attack on PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup. The former pacer slammed the board’s “clueless” management and questioned decision-making, intensifying scrutiny on Pakistan cricket’s leadership.
Legendary speedster Shoaib Akhtar has raised doubts about the effectiveness of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) leader Mohsin Naqvi and criticized the team management for their perceived incompetence, calling the setup "completely clueless" after Pakistan's exit from the T20 World Cup.
Pakistan's T20 World Cup journey came to an abrupt end despite a thrilling 5-run victory over Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match. The team's failure to surpass New Zealand's net run rate meant they could not secure a semifinal spot, allowing the Blackcaps to progress to the last four alongside England.
Akhtar condemned the team's selection strategy, attacking the flawed approach taken during the tournament.
“Completely clueless. I think the Pakistan management is completely clueless. By selecting the right team today, they proved that the team that they had been playing throughout the tournament was wrong,” Akhtar said on PTV Sports’ Game On Hai after the match.
“This selection showed that when you pick the right players for the right roles, they perform. Fakhar Zaman is a natural opener, yet he was not played earlier. Today, Farhan, Fakhar and Abrar all delivered," Akhtar said.
He held Naqvi responsible for Pakistan's ICC disappointments, questioning the effectiveness of his advisory team.
“I have nothing against Mohsin Naqvi. From what I hear, he is a good person. He is one of the most powerful chairmen in Pakistan’s cricket history. He has influence, resources and authority," Akhtar said.
“But if he (Naqvi) can’t build a strong management structure and the team has failed to qualify in four consecutive tournaments, then something is seriously wrong within the board," the former speedster added.
The out-of-favor opener Ahmed Shehzad echoed Akhtar's sentiments, criticizing the management's lack of significant achievements over the past three years.
"This setup has been in place for three years now, and instead of moving forward, our vehicle is going in the reverse direction. There’s no improvement to be seen. We were promised during the Asia Cup that youngsters would be developed and other areas would be strengthened. What area have they strengthened, though? Did we not support you when you brought youngsters into the team in the Asia Cup?” Shehzad said on his YouTube channel.
