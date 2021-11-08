Headlines

Shoaib Akhtar served with Rs 4.5 crore defamation notice by Pakistan channel, here's why

Shoaib Akhtar was involved in a controversy when he walked off from a live Pakistan TV show after an argument with host Nauman Niaz.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 10:41 PM IST

Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has sent a Rs 100 million defamation notice to the country's former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday stating that the latter had resigned on air from PTV sports last month which is not only a violation of the clause but has also resulted in huge financial losses to the organisation, reported local media.

According to ARY News, the national television administration in the notice said, "As per clause 22, both sides shall have right to terminate his agreement by serving three months' written notice or payment in lieu thereof. Whereas, Shoaib Akhtar resigned on air on October 26 which has resulted into huge financial losses to PTV.""Shoaib Akhtar also left Dubai during T20 World Cup transmission without any prior information to PTVC management. Besides, appearance on an Indian TV show along with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, which also caused irreparable losses to PTV," the notice further added.

Akhtar has been asked by the PTVC to pay an amount of Rs 100 million as damages along with an amount of Rs 33,33,000 (approx. 4.5 crore in Indian Rupees), equivalent to a three-month salary to the organisation, otherwise, PTC "reserves its rights to initiate legal proceedings" against Akhtar before the court of competent jurisdiction, said ARY News.Akhtar was embroiled in a controversy as he walked off from a live Pakistan TV show last month following disagreements with the host Nauman Niaz. A video widely circulated on social media late last month had shown that Akhtar walked out of Pakistan Television (PTV) programme while discussing the Pakistan-New Zealand T20 World Cup match.

Local media reported that the two (Akhtar and Niaz) were part of a panel for PTV Sports programme "Game On Hai" along with guests such as West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards, former England captain David Gower, former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir and former fast bowler Umar Gul.According to Dawn, the disagreement began when Akhtar was asked whether Pakistan made a mess of the chase against New Zealand. Akhtar ignored the line of questioning by the host and decided to talk about pacer Haris Rauf.Annoyed with Akhtar, Nauman called him 'rude' and said he was 'free to go if he wants to'. Niaz said, "You are being a little rude so I don't want to say this but if you're being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air."

