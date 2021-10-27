Headlines

T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Akhtar resigns on LIVE TV after heated exchange with host - WATCH

Shoaib Akhtar and host Nauman Niaz had a heated exchange leading to him quitting his TV punditry job on-air.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2021, 03:16 PM IST

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar quit his TV punditry job on-air on Tuesday following a heated exchange with the host of the show while analysing Pakistan's victory over New Zealand at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Discussing the match on PTV Sports' 'Game on Hai', Akhtar credited the Pakistan Super League's Lahore Qalandars team for discovering Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Host Nauman Niaz took issue with Akhtar's comments and said: "You're being a little rude and I don't want to say this, but if you're being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air."

Akhtar, who was on the show alongside former players David Gower and Viv Richards, said he could not continue.

"A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies," Akhtar said before storming off the set. "I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don't think I should be sitting here right now."

Akhtar later posted a video on Twitter, saying the "obnoxious" Niaz insulted him on live television. "(It was) a very bad incident, very sad ... it shouldn't have happened."

As for Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, they are on a roll having two wins in two games in Group 2. They first defeated India by 10 wickets and then went on to defeat New Zealand by five wickets.

