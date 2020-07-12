Shoaib Akhtar 'prays' for COVID-19 positive Amitabh Bachchan's quick recovery

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar extended his best wishes for a quick recovery after legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus.

The veteran actor took to his Twitter and confirmed the news and also revealed that he has been admitted to the hospital.

Big B went on to tweet that family member's results are awaited and he urged people who came in contact with him from the past 10 days also to get tested.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet read as "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive... shifted to Hospital... hospital informing authorities... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited..."

He further stated, "All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Reacting to this news, Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote: "Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery."

Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/s2VIq1SRh5 July 11, 2020

Along with him, son Abhishek Bachchan has also been found to be COVID-19 infected.

Other family members including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya, and granddaughter Aaradhya have also undergone COVID-19 tests and their reports are awaited.