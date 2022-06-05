Shoaib Akhtar makes shocking revelation, says 'intentionally wanted to hit Sachin Tendulkar and wound him'

Shoaib Akhtar and Sachin Tendulkar

Surely it has been ages since India and Pakistan have played bilateral series, but fans cannot forget some of the iconic games played between the two cricket-loving nations. Especially one of the greatest rivalries is said to be between Sachin Tendulkar and Shoaib Akhtar.

The former Pakistan pacer recalled one moment which took place during India's tour to Pakistan in 2006. It was the third Test between the two countries in Karachi.

Akhtar, who is renowned for his aggressive nature went on record and admitted his intention during that game was to hurt Tendulkar and not dismiss him.

During a candid chat with Sportskeeda, Akhtar said, "I'm revealing this for the first time. I intentionally wanted to hit Sachin in that Test match. I was determined that I had to wound Sachin in that Test at any cost.

"Inzamam kept telling that bowl in front of the wickets, but I wanted to hit Sachin. So I hit him on his helmet and I felt he was done. But when I watched the video, I saw Sachin had managed to save his head".

The Rawalpindi express also further stated that while his attempt to leave Tendulkar continued, the Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif had troubled the Indian batters with his clinical display.

"I again tried to injure him. But on another side, Indian batting was facing music in the shape of Asif. I had rarely seen anyone bowl as good as the way Asif bowled on that particular day," he added.

Talking about this particular game, it was the same Test when Irfan Pathan had claimed the famous hat-trick. He had dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Yousuf in the first over.

Despite that, India lost the contest by 341 runs, which cost them the three-match series 1-0. Talking about Tendulkar, he was dismissed on 23 (29) by Abdul Razzaq in the first inning and in the second, Asif had sent him back for 26 (47).