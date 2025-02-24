Arch-rivals India and Pakistan locked horns at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. While Rohit Sharma-led Team India clinched the game convincingly, Pakistan tasted their second loss in the ongoing ICC tournament.

In the fifth game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan faced a crushing defeat by Team India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Indian star Virat Kohli smashed a match-winning undefeated century against the Men in Green, his first one in the Champions Trophy ever. Post Pakistan's embarrassing loss, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at Babar Azam, who is often compared to Virat Kohli, for his disappointing performance against India.

Frustrated by the crushing defeat, Shoaib dismissed the comparison of Babar with Virat, and even called him a 'fraud'. ''We always compare Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. Now tell me who is hero of Virat Kohli? Sachin Tendulkar and he has scored 100 centuries and Virat is chasing his legacy. Who is Babar Azam’s hero? Tuk tuk,'' Shoaib said on a show named Game On Hai.

''You have picked the wrong heroes. Your thought process is wrong. You were a fraud from the beginning. I would not even wish to talk about the Pakistan cricket team. I am only doing this because I am getting paid,'' he added.

Nah Shoaib Akhtar called Babar Azam a fraud openly pic.twitter.com/w2Qhvg1qV9 — invader (@sshayaannn) February 24, 2025

Ahead of the game, Shoaib praised Kohli and stated, ''We have seen this before. When Virat Kohli is told he has to play against Pakistan, he will score a century. Hats off to him, he’s a superstar! A white-ball run chaser! A modern-day great! No doubt about him. I’m very happy for him. He deserves all the praise.''

For those late to the story, Rohit Sharma-led Team India crushed Pakistan by 6 wickets, almost securing their spot in the semis of the Champions Trophy 2025. Kohli scored an unbeaten century and the Men in Blue achieved the target of 242 in the 43rd over with 7.5 overs spare.