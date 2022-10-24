Search icon
Shoaib Akhtar hits out at umpires after controversial 'no Ball' in last over of India-Pakistan match

Virat Kohli played an unbelievable knock of 82 runs and stayed unbeaten till the end as India edged Pakistan in a last-ball thriller to win the match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

India vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli played an unbelievable knock of 82 runs and stayed unbeaten till the end as India edged Pakistan in a last-ball thriller to win their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup. India were in deep trouble after losing 4 wickets in just 6.1 overs but a century partnership between Kohli and Hardik Pandya kept the team's hopes alive.

Shoaib Akhtar has hit out at the umpires for calling a no ball during the final over of the blockbuster ICC T20 World Cup 2022 encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday, October 23 that saw the Men in Blue come out on top by four wickets in the final over. 

According to Akhtar, it just was not a no-ball as Kohli had moved out of his crease while attempting a big shot off the fourth delivery from spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

In one of his deleted Twitter posts, Shoaib wrote, "Aur haan, umpire bhaiyo, no ball thora dekh ke. Bunti nahi thi wasay (Umpires be a bit observant while making no ball calls, it wasn't one (referring to the no ball in the final over)."

In another post, the 'Rawalpindi Express' clarified what exactly he was referring to by posting an image of Kohli attempting a big shot off a delivery bowled over the waist height.

Earlier, Kohli reiterated why he is one of the best chasers in cricket, slamming an unbeaten 82 off just 52 balls to power India to an incredible victory over Pakistan in front of 90,293 fans. After the right-left fast-bowling duo of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets each to help restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to 160/6 on the last ball to get their campaign off to a winning start.

After Karthik was stumped by an alert Mohammed Rizwan, Nawaz bowled a wide and Ravichandran Ashwin scored the most important boundary of his career. ‘Chak De India’ reverberating around the MCG never sounded sweeter and Kohli seemed numb. He punched ground, took a long walk back, showed thumbs up to the crowd having restored India's supremacy at a global event.

