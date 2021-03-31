Shoaib Akhtar gets brutally trolled for wishing speedy recovery to COVID-hit Sachin Tendulkar, here's why

Fiery short ball outside the off-stump by Shoaib Akhtar and Sachin Tendulkar cutting it for a six over the third man in the 2003 Cricket World Cup - this shot is etched in every Indian cricket fan's memory. Tendulkar vs Shoaib Akhtar has been one of the fierce battles on the cricket field between an Indian batsman and a Pakistani pacer.

While both of them have had some of the most memorable face-offs in the most anticipated India-Pakistan clashes, both have admitted that theirs has been one of their favorite duels on the field in the past. Akhtar did the same again on Tuesday, however, with the acknowledgment of that being his "favourite rivalries on the ground" he also had a message for Master Blaster's speedy recovery. For the uninitiated, Tendulkar tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, March 27.

However, Akhtar wouldn't have thought that the negative responses will follow him on that post as well. Many fans mocked his comment 'rivalry' saying that Tendulkar had faced more fearsome bowlers and his rivalry was with the likes of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Shoaib bhai, U were just fast and never considered you as his rivalry. He had played and smashed more legendary bowlers like Ambrose , McGrath, Wasim , Waqar, Vaas, Donald , Steyn Caddick Lee and many more . Also read Irfan Pathan becomes fourth Indian cricketer from Road Safety World Series to test positive for COVID-19 U were just another bowler nothing more.. March 31, 2021

to be honest ..sachin ki rivalary app se nahi akram or yunus se banti thi.. — mohsin (@kharasach000) March 30, 2021

While some of the users wondered why people were indulging in negative comments when Akhtar was wishing Tendulkar for him to 'get well soon'. While another user took a trip down the memory lane saying the battle of "Shoaib vs Sachin" was a feast to his eyes.

Put the hatred on side guys and appreciate that he wished him a recovery message. Being nice is not too hard. — Sagar Khurmi (@khurmi_sagar) March 31, 2021

We still keep watching old matches of Shoaib vs Sachin. It's a feast to eyes — Vishal Ghate (@vghate) March 31, 2021

Sachin, who took part in the Road Safety World Series recently, which his team eventually won, was the first one from his India Legends team to test positive for coronavirus. As, the skipper was followed by all-rounders and brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan and batsman Subramaniam Badrinath.