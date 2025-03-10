Shoaib Akhtar questioned why no PCB official was present to hand over the trophy, despite Pakistan being the designated host nation for the tournament.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar raised concerns over the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) representatives during the trophy presentation of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

Expressing his disappointment, Akhtar questioned why no PCB official was present to hand over the trophy, despite Pakistan being the designated host nation for the tournament.

Notably, Pakistan was the host country for this year's Champions Trophy. However, India refused to go to Pakistan, citing 'security concerns' following which the 'Men in Blue' played all their games in Dubai.

As India also headed into the knockouts while Pakistan was eliminated in the group stage, the first semi-final and final were subsequently played in Dubai.

"India has won the ICC Champions Trophy...I saw a strange thing, that no representative from the PCB was there. It is my question--why was there nobody from PCB to present or give the trophy? Pakistan was the host nation, but there was nobody there. Think about it, feeling very down to see that," Akhtar remarked in the video posted on X.

India lifted their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a commanding four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.A brilliant half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, composed innings from Shreyas Iyer, and exceptional spells from spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav helped India emerge victorious in the high-stakes encounter.

Coming to the match, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket, but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

During the run-chase, India had a fine 105-run stand to start off things, between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (31 in 50 balls, with a six). While Gill, Virat and eventually Rohit (76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) lost their wickets quickly, leaving India at 122/3, Shreyas Iyer (48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Axar Patel (29 in 40 balls, with a four and six) stitched a 61-run stand.

After India lost Axar following crossing of 200-run mark, KL Rahul (34* in 33 balls, with a four and a six) and Hardik Pandya (18) did their job of taking India to the finishing line with six wickets and an over left.

Michael Bracewell (2/28) and Mitchell Santner (2/46) were top wicket-takers for NZ.

