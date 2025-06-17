Shikhar Dhawan on Monday surprised his Instagram family after he shared a cryptic post on the platform, also featuring Yuzvendra Chahal. Know below what the post was about, which is doing the rounds on the internet.

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and sent his fans into a frenzy with a cryptic post also featuring Yuzvendra Chahal. In the first pic of the viral post, the duo is seen having a fun time together and sharing laughter. Along with the picture, Shikhar wrote, ''Kahaani mein twist hai… aur usmein @yuzi_chahal23 bhi hai! Wait for it!'' With this caption, Shikhar Dhawan has left netizens in curiosity about what this post is all about.

Check it out:

In the second picture of the post, both are seen clinking their glass cup filled with tea. Soon after the post was shared jointly by Shikhar and Yuzvendra, netizens were quick enough to share their views and guess about their upcoming collaborations. One user wrote, ''Bro is training chahal.'' ''kya baat paaji lg rha koi videshi yuzi bhaiya ke liye bhi dhoondh liye ho,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Divorce Boy's.''

It will be interesting to see whether Shikhar-Yuzvendra's post is a fresh collaboration, a campaign, or just another hilarious Insta Reel; the suspense is surely keeping their fans hooked.

Shikhar-Yuzvendra on work front

On one hand, Shikhar Dhawan is all set to participate in the Super60 USA Legends tournament along with Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa. Speaking about participating in the tournament, Shikhar said, ''Joining the Super60 USA Legends Tournament is a fantastic opportunity to engage with fans in a growing cricket community. With international stars and a fresh, engaging format, this event has the potential to bring cricket into the mainstream in the US, paving the way for future generations.''

On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal recently played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 where he had a mixed season, taking just 16 wickets in 14 games.