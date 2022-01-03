Shikhar Dhawan trains with 'two champions' Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, picture goes VIRAL

Soon after India's squad for the ODI series was announced, players part of the travel crew had assembled in Mumbai to begin their training session. With the boys getting ready for the upcoming limited-overs series, opening batter Shikhar Dhawan shared an image with fans on his social media accounts.

Dhawan gave fans a glimpse of 'two champions' Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The batter took to his official Twitter account to share the image and it soon grabbed the attention of fans. According to the image, it looks like the members had a hard-core gym session.

The opening batter captioned the picture, "Great to see these two champions. Training with them is always fun".

See here:

Great to see these two champions Training with them is always fun pic.twitter.com/mpexyHR6of — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 3, 2022

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) had announced India's squad for three ODI series against South Africa. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named KL Rahul as captain as Rohit Sharma is ruled out owing to an injury. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be vice-captain for the series.

Shikhar Dhawan had captained the side that had toured Sri Lanka and got to retain his place. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was part of that squad but didn't get to play, was also retained for the South Africa series. Among bowlers, Mohammed Shami has been rested while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja remain unfit.

The ODI series begins on January 19 after the Test series in which India lead 1-0.

ODI squad: KL Rahul (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.