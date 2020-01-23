Shikhar Dhawan to miss start of IPL 2020 for Delhi Capitals due to injury: Report

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan's 2020 did not start off too well as the cricketer suffered yet another injury and according to recent reports, he might miss the starting for matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 34-year-old picked up the shoulder injury during India's third and final ODI against Australia.

It was during India's fielding that Dhawan landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while diving to stop a shot from Aaron Finch.

The incident took place on the third delivery of the fifth over by Jasprit Bumrah. He was seen clutching his shoulder before walking off the field for medical assessment.

Dhawan was taken for tests and he did not return to bat. KL Rahul came to open the chase for India in his place along with Rohit Sharma.

The Indian opener was later seen with his left arm in a sling.

Due to his injury, Dhawan was not named in India's five-match T20I squad for the New Zealand tour. However, according to Time Now reports, the 34-year-old will be out of action 10 weeks.

This now means Shikhar will be missing the first half of the IPL 2020 season for his Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise.

“An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

Ahead of the series opener against New Zealand on Friday (January 24), India head coach Ravi Shastri also expressed his thoughts on Dhawan's exclusion from the Indian squad.

"Very sad because he (Dhawan) is a senior player. He is a match-winner. When someone suffers an injury of that sort, everyone is hurt in the team," Shastri said.

After the T20I series, India are also scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests against the 'Black Caps'.