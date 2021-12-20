IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan to Suresh Raina, these top senior Indian released cricketers can earn big at Mega Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is surely a bigger tournament than the other seasons with almost all players added to the auction pool and also two new franchises - Lucknow and Ahemdabad - getting added to the list of teams making it 10.

Tentatively in a month from now, the mega auction would go underway and barring the players that were retained, all the players will go under the hammer.

With franchises having made the tough choice during the Retention, they had to part ways with senior Indian stars as they held back a maximum of four players or less.

While a lot of changes would be seen in the new edition, there are a few senior Indian cricketers - above the age of 35 - who were released and could still break the bank.

Suresh Raina: Hailed as Mr IPL for his heroics, he is among the leading run-getters in the history of the league. Now an ex-member of CSK, the batter could fetch a whopping amount at the auction. With the experience he brings to the table, he could even lead a side if needed as he had done with Gujarat Lions. Ahmedabad, the new IPL team, could bid for him.

Ravi Ashwin: The 35-year-old was released by Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Retention, but from not just being an exceptional spinner, he also has experience leading an IPL team - with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). A few franchises would certainly try to have him with the 2022 edition returning to India, where he performs the best.

Shikhar Dhawan: Despite being in form with his Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise as an opener, he was released at the retention. The batter has a lot of experience and still has a lot of cricket left in him and that could be a wise buy for any franchise.

Dinesh Karthik: Known to always perform when needed, this senior cricketer has experience of leading a side as well - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - in the past. A good finisher apart from being sharp behind the stumps, he could surely attract bids in the upcoming mega auction.