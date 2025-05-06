After retirement from active cricket, 'Gabbar' Shikhar Dhawan has banged into the entertainment industry. Know the full story below.

Shikhar Dhawan, popularly known as 'Gabbar' of the cricketing world, has now chosen a completely different path in his life. After cricket, he is expanding his presence in the entertainment world with a brand new avatar. Shikhar Dhawan will be seen sharing the screen space with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez in a new music video. The two are collaborating for the first time, and this unique pairing has already sparked excitement among fans.

Deets about Shikhar-Jacqueline's music video

Set to release on YouTube on May 8, 2025, the track is titled 'Besos' and is touted as funky, vibrant, and full of flair. The song promises to be more than just a peppy number, it will definitely showcase a thunderous vibe and perhaps the beginning of a new chapter for the cricketer-turned-entertainer.

Check out the poster:

This is not Dhawan's first foray into entertainment. Fans may remember his brief cameo in the 2022 Bollywood film Double XL. But Besos marks his most prominent role yet in front of the camera, the release said.

Talking about his cricketing career, Dhawan played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, 68 T20Is, and scored 10,867 runs in international cricket. He has also played 222 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and scored 6,769 runs. He retired from international cricket and all forms of Indian cricket last year. Recently, he was named the ambassador of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend in Dubai.