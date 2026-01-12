Shikhar Dhawan starts new chapter of his life, finally gets engaged to girlfriend Sophie Shine | See pic

Taking to his Instagram handle, the former Indian cricketer shared a picture, flaunting his engagement ring. ''Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever,'' Dhawan wrote in his post.

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has finally begun a new chapter in his personal life as he gets engaged to his girlfriend, Sophie Shine. Also known as 'Gabbar', he took to his Instagram handle to announce the news and also flaunted his engagement ring to his fans. ''From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings, and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever. Shikhar and Sophie,'' he wrote in his post.

See the pic:

Who is Sophie Shine?

The 35-year-old Irish national is currently based in Abu Dhabi, where she serves as a Senior Vice President in product consultation at Northern Trust Corporation, a prestigious financial services company. Sophie pursued her higher education at the Limerick Institute of Technology, where she earned a degree in Marketing and Management. Her early education took place at Castleroy College in Ireland.

Her Instagram profile, which has over 340,000 followers, is filled with several pictures of her together with Dhawan.

For those unversed, Shikhar Dhawan has been in the news for his personal life after he got separated from his first wife, Ayesha Mukherjee. The two tied the knot in 2012 and have a son, Zorawar. The duo decided to part ways and officially divorced in October 2023. Since then, he has often complained about the challenges he faces in meeting or contacting his son.