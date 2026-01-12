FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Suhasini Mulay says Dharmendra's Ikkis was trolled for 'showing Pakistanis as humans': 'You make The Kashmir Files to...'

Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here

Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'

Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple

Shikhar Dhawan starts new chapter of his life, finally gets engaged to girlfriend Sophie Shine | See pic

Dhurandhar's rapper Flipperachi to storm India after viral Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, here's when and where he'll perform live

Who is Virendra Sembi? Gangster linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, killed by rival gang

Karur Stampede case: CBI questions Thalapathy Vijay for hours over seven-hour delay and serious safety lapses at event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here

Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?

Why is Pakistan upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security risks?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Shikhar Dhawan starts new chapter of his life, finally gets engaged to girlfriend Sophie Shine | See pic

Taking to his Instagram handle, the former Indian cricketer shared a picture, flaunting his engagement ring. ''Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever,'' Dhawan wrote in his post.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan starts new chapter of his life, finally gets engaged to girlfriend Sophie Shine | See pic
Shikhar Dhawan shared pics of his engagement ring on Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has finally begun a new chapter in his personal life as he gets engaged to his girlfriend, Sophie Shine. Also known as 'Gabbar', he took to his Instagram handle to announce the news and also flaunted his engagement ring to his fans. ''From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings, and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever. Shikhar and Sophie,'' he wrote in his post.

See the pic:

 

Who is Sophie Shine?

 

The 35-year-old Irish national is currently based in Abu Dhabi, where she serves as a Senior Vice President in product consultation at Northern Trust Corporation, a prestigious financial services company. Sophie pursued her higher education at the Limerick Institute of Technology, where she earned a degree in Marketing and Management. Her early education took place at Castleroy College in Ireland.

 

Her Instagram profile, which has over 340,000 followers, is filled with several pictures of her together with Dhawan.

 

For those unversed, Shikhar Dhawan has been in the news for his personal life after he got separated from his first wife, Ayesha Mukherjee. The two tied the knot in 2012 and have a son, Zorawar. The duo decided to part ways and officially divorced in October 2023. Since then, he has often complained about the challenges he faces in meeting or contacting his son.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here
Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets
Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?
Why is Pakistan upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security risks?
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity
Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why
Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A loo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement