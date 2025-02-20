India vs Bangladesh: 'Gabbar' of Team India and former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was spotted with the iconic trophy of CT2025 at the Dubai International Stadium during the high-voltage match between India and Bangladesh. Check out the viral pic.

Shikhar Dhawan, fondly known as the 'Gabbar', was present during the India vs Bangladesh match at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Several pictures and videos of the veteran player with the prestigious trophy are all over social media. Ahead of the game, Shikhar was also spotted meeting his opening partner Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the practice session.

Shikhar Dhawan with the Champions Trophy 2025.



Gabbar-HitMan Duo

Earlier this year, Shikhar was named as the official ambassador for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Shikhar is India's highest run-scorer in the ICC Champions Trophy and overall third, with an outstanding 701 runs in the two editions he played which includes three centuries.

Not only this, Shikhar Dhawan also holds the distinction of being the only player to win two consecutive Golden Bats in the tournament. He was also named as the Player of the Tournament in the 2013 edition.

''Some of my most cherished cricketing memories come from playing in the Champions Trophy, and I'm thrilled to be a part of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as an ambassador, In the coming weeks, we will see the world's best teams pouring their heart and soul into every match, with everything they have worked for on the line. It is a tournament full of passion, pride, and determination, and that's what makes it such a thrilling and emotional journey for everyone involved,'' he said after becoming the ambassador of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Meanwhile, India began its CT2025 campaign against Bangladesh and will lock horns against its arch-rivals Pakistan in the second game. All of India's matches will be played in Dubai due to security reasons.