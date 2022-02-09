Will Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer be available for 2nd ODI? Players begin light training after testing COVID-19 negative

As Team India is all set to face West Indies in the 2nd ODI clash, there is a breather of relief for the side as players Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer tested COVID-19 negative and even began light training. The duo had tested positive, alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, Navdeep Saini and four other members of support staff ahead of India's ODI series and had subsequently undergone isolation and missed the opening game on February 6. Gaikwad, however, is still in isolation.

While they have started with training sessions, it is to be noted that the two are still ruled out of the second ODI, which will be taking place on Wednesday (February 9). Dhawan and Iyer are being monitored by the BCCI medical team.

"Both of them (Shreyas and Shikhar) are allowed to light training as per the protocol. However, the medical team will monitor them before a decision is taken about their availability," a source in the BCCI said according to The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the clash between India and the Windies saw the visitors get skittled out for 176 while batting first at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. India chased the target in just 28 overs, clinching the contest by six wickets and now have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The 2nd game will also see the return of vice-captain KL Rahul, who was unavailable for the first game. His Karnataka teammate Mayank Agarwal is also available for selection.

"Their (Mayank and Rahul) coming back after quarantine makes our unit stronger. At the end of the day, it is the team management’s call as to who will play or not. We are really happy to have them back," batter Suryakumar Yadav had said on the eve of the second ODI.