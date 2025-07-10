Shikhar Dhawan reveals toughest bowler he ever faced in his career, he is not Lasith Malinga or Mitchell Starc, his name is...

In a recent interview, former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan opened up about the most challenging bowlers he faced in his illustrious career. Check out the names.

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently talked about the most challenging bowlers he faced in his career. In a recent interview, while talking about his autobiography, he opened up on a variety of topics. Shikhar has been one of the most popular players in Indian cricketing history and has represented the team in 269 international matches across all three formats. He has 24 centuries and 55 half-centuries to his name.

Who is the most toughest bowlers according to Shikhar Dhawan?

In an interview with IANS, Shikhar Dhawan was asked to name a 'toughest' bowler he faced in his career. Also, if he has any sledging or funny on-field exchanges. In reply, he said, ''Dale Steyn was always a tough one — he had raw pace, aggression, skill, and that fierce look! James Anderson, too. As for sledging, it's part of the game. Sometimes, it's the sledging that brings out the best in you.''

Talking about the inspiration he got from which he wrote his autobiography. ''The idea was to show people the journey beyond what they've seen. 'The One' is not just about the runs I made or the matches I played — it's about my emotional journey, my failures, heartbreaks, spiritual growth, and how I evolved as a person. It includes the unseen, silent battles I fought off the field. I wanted to be vulnerable and honest so others, especially the youth, can relate to it and take something from it, he added.

Meanwhile, Dale Steyn has dismissed Shikhar Dhawan twice in Tests, while in ODIs and T20Is, the former has been dismissed the latter one time each in respective formats of the game.