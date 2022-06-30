Shikhar Dhawan recalled as BCCI announces India's squad for 3 match ODI series vs England

Shikhar Dhawan recalled as BCCI announces India's squad for 3 ODIs vs England

On the eve of India's rescheduled fifth Test match against England, BCCI announced the squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against the Three Lions. While Rohit Sharma will captain the side, there's a huge boost for Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year as he was recalled for the ODI squad.

Dhawan had a spectacular IPL 2022 season with Punjab Kings, where he scored 460 runs in 14 games but wasn't selected for India's squad against South Africa or Ireland.

However, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later in Australia, Dhawan will have a chance of making a case for himself, by performing in the 3-match ODI series against England.

Arshdeep Singh got his maiden ODI call into the Indian team, at the expense of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Hardik Pandya makes his return to the side, after a successful IPL 2022 campaign with Gujarat Titans (GT), followed by a starring role that he played against South Africa and subsequently leading India against Ireland.

Here's India's squad for the 3-match ODI series:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Keeping in mind the short time gap between the last day of the fifth Test and the start of the T20I series, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked two different squads for the three 20-over matches.

India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

