Shikhar Dhawan punished by his father after failing to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs, watch viral video

Shikhar Dhawan punished by his father for not qualifying for playoffs of IPL

Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most colourful characters in a dressing room. The veteran Indian batter who is known for his hilarious Instagram reels was at it again, as he shared another reel of his family, reacting to the setback of Punjab Kings not reaching the playoffs of IPL 2022.

In the viral video, shared by Dhawan on his Instagram on Wednesday, his father can be seen mock beating the PBKS opener, for failing to reach the playoffs.

On many occasions, Dhawan shares hilarious reels on his Instagram account with his fans, and the latest one features his father, and some of his other family members, who try to stop senior Dhawan from taking his frustration out on the southpaw.

Shikhar Dhawan came up with a hilarious caption to go along with the clip. He wrote, "Knock out by my dad for not qualiying for knock outs."

Check out the viral video here:

As soon as the Punjab Kings veteran shared the clip on Instagram, his colleagues and teammates started to laud the performance of Dhawan and his father. Harbhajan Singh lauded Dhawan's father by saying that he acted very well in the reel.

"Bappu tere se bi upar ka actor nikle.. kya baat hai," wrote the Turbanator, while Dhawan's PBKS teammate Harpreet Brar commented, "Haha, Uncle on fire pajii."

Punjab Kings finished the IPL 2022 league stage in sixth place. They needed one more win to qualify for the playoffs but Mayank Agarwal's side fell agonisingly short of the line.