Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'

Strong signals to Donald Trump: India puts on hold procurement of weapons, aircraft

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand ambassador, he is...

'WCL mein jab doston ko kids ke saath....': Shikhar Dhawan pens down emotional note for son Zoravar on Instagram

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best last-minute gifts to make your sibling feel special this Rakhi

'Maarta reh, maarta reh': Harshit Rana details fiery duel with Mitchell Starc in Perth Test, Virat Kohli’s role revealed

US-India Tariff Row: Truth behind Donald Trump's anger against India revealed, PM Modi once told him to...

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath invests in company whose CEO lent him...; says, 'Life comes full circle...'

Nikhil Dwivedi became producer for being 'out of work', reveals if nepotism killed his chances: 'Bade-bade superstars ka bache...' | Exclusive

Elon Musk's Tesla leases 8200 sq ft showroom space in this city, its monthly rent is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Coolie

Strong signals to Donald Trump: India puts on hold procurement of weapons, aircraft

Strong signals to Trump: India stops procurement of weapons, aircraft as ...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand ambassador, he is...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'WCL mein jab doston ko kids ke saath....': Shikhar Dhawan pens down emotional note for son Zoravar on Instagram

Dhawan’s post came with several adorable pictures of little Zorawar, capturing memorable moments that highlight the love and warmth they share. He expressed missing Zorawar dearly, especially at times when he sees other children around, making his absence felt even more poignantly.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 06:01 PM IST

'WCL mein jab doston ko kids ke saath....': Shikhar Dhawan pens down emotional note for son Zoravar on Instagram

TRENDING NOW

    In a poignant display of a father's love and longing, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has shared a heartfelt note for his son, Zoravar, on Instagram. The emotional post has deeply resonated with fans, offering a raw glimpse into the personal struggles of a public figure.

    Dhawan's message came after his participation in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), where he witnessed fellow cricketers enjoying time with their children. This experience prompted a wave of nostalgia and sorrow for the cricketer, who expressed his pain in a moving caption. "WCL mein jab doston ko apne kids ke saath khelte dekha bas ek thought aaya, wish Zora was here," he wrote, conveying his wish that his son could have been by his side. "It would’ve been a different kind of joy. Later, I came across some of his childhood photos… and suddenly, all those memories came rushing back. Some moments really do stay closest to the heart."  

    The post was accompanied by a series of unseen photographs, including one particularly touching throwback image featuring Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Rohit's daughter, and a young Zoravar. These pictures served as a bittersweet reminder of a time when the father and son were together.

    Dhawan's emotional message sheds light on the ongoing challenges he has faced since his divorce from ex-wife, Aesha Mukherjee, in October 2023. A Delhi court had granted the divorce on grounds of "mental distress" caused by Mukherjee keeping him separated from his son. Although the court granted him visitation and video call rights, Dhawan has previously stated that he remains blocked from all virtual communication with Zoravar, who lives in Australia. Despite the barriers, Dhawan's post is a testament to a father's enduring love and a beacon of hope for their eventual reunion.

    Shikhar Dhawan is presently in a relationship with Sophie Shine. She works as an Irish product consultant and is based in Abu Dhabi. The pair recently validated their relationship following months of speculation. Dhawan made their relationship public with an announcement on Instagram.

     

    Also read| 'Maarta reh, maarta reh': Harshit Rana details fiery duel with Mitchell Starc in Perth Test, Virat Kohli’s role revealed

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, was called 'outdated', Salman Khan then came to the rescue by..., made for Rs 10 crore, it earned Rs..
    This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, Salman..
    Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour
    Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking
    Viral video: Artist paints emotional tribute on vintage car, dedicates ‘Lahore Se Dilli’ to grandparents
    Viral video: Artist paints emotional tribute on vintage car, dedicates ‘Lahore S
    Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, the destruction they caused, people killed and...
    Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, and...
    BIG conspiracy against India? suspicious 'Made in China' drone seized on Indo-Pakistan Jaisalmer border ahead of 15 August
    BIG conspiracy against India? suspicious 'Made in China' drone seized on...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
    Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
    Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
    Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
    From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
    From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
    5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
    5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
    Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
    South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE