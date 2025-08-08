'WCL mein jab doston ko kids ke saath....': Shikhar Dhawan pens down emotional note for son Zoravar on Instagram

Dhawan’s post came with several adorable pictures of little Zorawar, capturing memorable moments that highlight the love and warmth they share. He expressed missing Zorawar dearly, especially at times when he sees other children around, making his absence felt even more poignantly.

In a poignant display of a father's love and longing, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has shared a heartfelt note for his son, Zoravar, on Instagram. The emotional post has deeply resonated with fans, offering a raw glimpse into the personal struggles of a public figure.

Dhawan's message came after his participation in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), where he witnessed fellow cricketers enjoying time with their children. This experience prompted a wave of nostalgia and sorrow for the cricketer, who expressed his pain in a moving caption. "WCL mein jab doston ko apne kids ke saath khelte dekha bas ek thought aaya, wish Zora was here," he wrote, conveying his wish that his son could have been by his side. "It would’ve been a different kind of joy. Later, I came across some of his childhood photos… and suddenly, all those memories came rushing back. Some moments really do stay closest to the heart."

The post was accompanied by a series of unseen photographs, including one particularly touching throwback image featuring Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Rohit's daughter, and a young Zoravar. These pictures served as a bittersweet reminder of a time when the father and son were together.

Dhawan's emotional message sheds light on the ongoing challenges he has faced since his divorce from ex-wife, Aesha Mukherjee, in October 2023. A Delhi court had granted the divorce on grounds of "mental distress" caused by Mukherjee keeping him separated from his son. Although the court granted him visitation and video call rights, Dhawan has previously stated that he remains blocked from all virtual communication with Zoravar, who lives in Australia. Despite the barriers, Dhawan's post is a testament to a father's enduring love and a beacon of hope for their eventual reunion.

Shikhar Dhawan is presently in a relationship with Sophie Shine. She works as an Irish product consultant and is based in Abu Dhabi. The pair recently validated their relationship following months of speculation. Dhawan made their relationship public with an announcement on Instagram.

