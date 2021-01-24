Shikhar Dhawan in trouble with government for feeding birds, THIS is the reason

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan could be facing imprisonment after he found himself being involved with Varanasi District Authority. The Gabbar of Indian Cricket Team is amidst controversy after his pictures on Instagram feeding the birds in Varanasi went viral.

Dhawan, who is presently in Varanasi, was seen enjoying quality time away from the field of cricket. Now with India being currently under the massive outbreak of the deadly Bird Flu, the administrative bodies have been vigilant about people protecting themselves from the widespread outbreak.

As per the rules set by the district authority of Varanasi, they prohibited feeding birds amidst the outbreak as lakhs of birds are reportedly infected with it.

With the photos of Dhawan and the birds gone viral, the Varanasi District Administration has taken the matter in its own hands. An enquiry on the complete matter with immediate effect has been requested and the DM has also informed that the sailor of the boat in which Dhawan was sailing is also under the scanner. The DM also informed that the sailor of the boat should have been aware of the local laws.

