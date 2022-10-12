Search icon
'Saare same karna please': Shikhar Dhawan hilariously teaches dance steps to teammates after ODI series victory over SA

Following the series win, the Indian team, led by stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan, had a crazy celebration in the dressing room.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

Team India's crazy celebration | Screengrab

Team India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in the series decider in Delhi. After dismissing South Africa for 99, India chased down the target with more than 30 overs to spare; Kuldeep Yadav was the standout of the game, taking four wickets in 4.1 overs, while Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Shahbaz Ahmed each took two wickets. 

Shubman Gill top-scored for the side, falling just one run short of his half-century, while Shreyas Iyer hit the winning runs with a six off Marco Jansen.

Following the series win, the Indian team, led by stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan, had a crazy celebration in the dressing room.

Dhawan posted a video of the same on Instagram, with the caption: “Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra”.

VVS Laxman, India's stand-in head coach shared a detailed video of behind-the-scenes moments from the video, in which Dhawan can be seen teaching his teammates the steps for the dance.

There were many positives for India in this three-match series against South Africa, but Kuldeep Yadav's performance and Mohammed Siraj's comeback stood out. Siraj has performed well in Test cricket, but not so well in white-ball cricket, particularly in the shortest format. However, the right-arm quick made the necessary adjustments and continues to flourish in one-day internationals.

Siraj took five wickets in three matches, with an average of 20.80. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav took six wickets in three games, including a four-for. Shreyas Iyer led the team in batting with 191 runs scored in three games. While India maintains its dominance in white-ball cricket. South Africa's hopes of hosting the ODI World Cup in 2023 have been severely harmed. At the present, the Proteas' chances of qualifying are grim.

