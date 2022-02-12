IPL 2022 mega auction: Shikhar Dhawan first player to go under the hammer, purchased by Punjab Kings

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction began with Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan being the first player to go under the hammer. His base price was 2 Cr but was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore.

With a tough fight between Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), the latter proved to be the winner.

After some fierce bidding, Shikhar Dhawan is SOLD to @PunjabKingsIPL for INR 8.25 Crores#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

Dhawan has been one of the most consistent players in the IPL history with 5784 runs in 192 matches. He was pursued by Delhi and Punjab after Rajasthan pulled out of the race, but eventually Punjab got the India opener who is most likely to pair with Mayank Agarwal at the top.

As for the IPL, a total of 161 players will be going under the hammer on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru. British auctioneer Hugh Emandes is in charge of auctioning ahead of the 10-team IPL 2022, which is likely to be held in India.