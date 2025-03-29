A video of former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is trending high on social media, wherein he finally broke his silence on rumoured girlfriend Sophie Shine. Check out what he said.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan after his retirement from both international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been in the news for his personal life. He was recently present at the Times Now Summit 2025, wherein he was asked a question about his rumoured girlfriend. Dating rumours were fueled recently when Shikhar was spotted watching a game of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a mystery girl, who was later identified as Sophie Shine from Ireland. Several pictures and videos of the rumoured couple made headlines overnight, as Shikhar has had tough recent years in terms of his love life.

The former Indian opener finally broke his silence and spoke about moving on from his failed marriage. ''Yes, I have moved on. I wouldn’t say I was unlucky in love—rather, my choices came from inexperience. But now, I have experience, and that will come in handy. It was a learning curve for me. There were good moments, there were bad moments, and I am grateful for all of them,'' he said.

When pressed further by the anchor whether he is dating someone, Shikhar also playfully answered the question. ''See, I know how to dodge bouncers in cricket, and I know you’re throwing one at me now. But I won’t get caught,'' Shikhar Dhawan laughingly replied.

Watch the video:

For those late to the story, Shikhar was previously married to Aesha Mukerji and the two tied the knot in 2012. But their marriage didn't last long and ended in 2023. Delhi High Court granted divorce to Shikhar Dhawan citing mental cruelty as grounds. His ex-wife Aesha and their son Zoravar currently live in Australia.