Shikhar Dhawan 'disheartened' as cases of domestic violence continue to rise amid coronavirus lockdown

While the coronavirus lockdown is giving families a chance to bond, news of domestic violence is 'disheartening', says Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan.

The cricketer, who is spending much of his time with his family staying indoors during the crisis, is urging citizens to end domestic violence.

The batsman took to Twitter and said, "While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly sad and disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today’s time and we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence.”

While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time & we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence. pic.twitter.com/ulh1zb0zmY — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 27, 2020

According to the National Commission of Women (NCW) in mid-April, cases of domestic violence doubled, especially during the coronavirus lockdown.

The NCW received 239 complaints between March 23 and April 16 via email and WhatsApp number.

This is almost double the number of complaints (123) received during pre-lockdown, from February 27 to March 22.

As for Dhawan, he should have been making a comeback from injury and would be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his side Delhi Capitals (DC).

The cash-rich event has, however, been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown.

India had more than 27,000 people infected by the virus so far while in excess of 850 individuals have lost their lives.