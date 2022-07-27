Shikhar Dhawan departs after a century stand with Shubman Gill, India looks all set for a huge target

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill

India is a wicket down against West Indies after the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan in the third and final ODI. Dhawan and Gill hit the fifties to take India past the 100-run mark. Hayden Walsh Jr ended the partnership, dismissing Dhawan on 58. Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat. The visitors make one change as Prasidh Krishna replaces Avesh Khan.

READ: PV Sindhu to be India's flagbearer in the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022

Both the Indian batsman had a cautious start and they took a few deliveries to settle in but once they had their eyes on the ball, they started striking the ball and rotated the strike beautifully.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill added 113 runs for the opening wicket and then the Indian skipper lost his wicket while trying to go for a slog sweep.

Talking about the previous 2 ODIs, India defeated West Indies in the second ODI match by 2 wickets to register their second consecutive victory in this three-match ODI series and is currently leading the series by 2-0.

While batting first, West Indies put a good total of 311 runs on the board which the Indian side successfully chased down with two wickets remaining and 2 balls to spare. Axar Patel was adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant performance with both bat and ball (64 runs and 1 wicket). In the upcoming match, West Indies will still search for their maiden win in this series while India will look for another victory to white-wash them.

Meanwhile the hosts will look for a consolation win especially after matching their opponent equally in the previous matches and failing to win by small margins.