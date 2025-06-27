Shikhar Dhawan disclosed Rohit Sharma's reaction when he sneaked his girlfriend into the room they shared with Sharma.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is known for his honesty and fearless nature. He embraces life to the fullest. Whether on the field or off, Dhawan consistently presents a charming persona. The former opener for India has made a striking disclosure about his personal life from 2006. Reflecting on his India A tour to Australia, Dhawan shared how he started dating a girl and would 'smuggle' her into the hotel room he shared with Rohit Sharma during the trip.

He also mentioned Rohit's reaction to the situation. Dhawan noted that his relationship with the girl became quite popular among the team.

"She was very beautiful, and suddenly I was in love again! I thought to myself, 'She is the one for me, and I am going to marry her,'" Dhawan wrote in his autobiography as quoted by Sportstar.

"I started with a half-century in a practice game, and my tour was progressing well. After every game, I would go over to meet up with Ellen (not her real name) and I soon started smuggling her into my hotel room which I was sharing with Rohit Sharma. Now and then, he would complain in Hindi. 'Will you let me sleep?'

"One evening, when I headed for dinner with Ellen, news of her presence spread like wildfire throughout the entire squad. A senior national selector, who was on tour with us, spotted us walking in the lobby with our hands linked.

"It didn't even occur to me that I should let go of her hand, because to me, we were committing no crime. There was a good chance that if I had performed consistently on that Australia tour, I would have made it to the senior Indian side, but my performance kept dipping."

Dhawan participated in 34 Test matches, 167 One Day Internationals, and 68 Twenty20 Internationals for India. His peak performance was in the 50-over format, where he scored a total of 6793 runs with an average of 44.11. The left-handed batsman recorded 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries. In Test cricket, Dhawan maintained an average of 40.61, accumulating 2315 runs, including 7 centuries and 5 fifties.

Also read| India vs Australia 2025: Over 90000 tickets sold for Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's likely final Aussie tour, CA vows fitting farewell