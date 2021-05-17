Shera Jat: A success story at just 25-years-old

Cricket, a game so ever relevant in the Indian subcontinent, has been affecting millions of lives. From your favourite athlete endorsing a brand or your favourite team winning the local trophies, it creates ripples in the entire subcontinent. The amount of revenue generated in the sport is huge and also it results in a lot of cultural effects.

The discourse delivered by the moguls of the sport also acts as an inspiration for youngsters, something to live up to and enables them to get the motivation to work hard in their lives. Cricket also opens up a lot of other avenues to pursue careers in.

Shera Jat is no exception to this effect, a self-made millionaire who also follows his passion for cricket thoroughly, he calls himself a humble cricket analyst by heart. He enjoys the game as much as the next man, but also understand the intricacies that come with it.

Born on the 8th of February 1995, in Nawalgarh Rajasthan, he was always a very motivated individual and always wanted to make it big in life. Mentored by his father from a young age, the onset of such a persona would be no surprise. Bought up in Dubai and with a penchant for travel, he has made all the right choices in life. His bringing up in Dubai gave him all the correct exposure to the vast world of opportunities that can help an entrepreneur.

Armed with a degree from the prestigious Rajasthan university, he still educated himself on a plethora of topics and eventually took a risk by dealing with the Indian market. Armed with an immense amount of knowledge, he quickly applied it to the real-world dynamics and would be quickly emerging as a successful businessman. He says music serves him as an important motivation along with his hard work.

Jat is the perfect example of a person, who educates himself and later applies them to earn his name in the world; the proof as to why conventional education is still somewhat important in the world. He is guided by the vision to sculpt something spectacular and to affect the lives of the people of the world.

Jat’s favourite inspiration people include Salman khan and Virender Sehwag, he emulates their hard work and their success-driven attitude. His love for cricket also makes him adept in analyzing the game, and also understand the in-depth dynamics of the game. Jat even states that his worship of hard-working cricket athletes gifted him the strong resolve he has today.

Also read Meet the hotel room staff member who advised Sachin Tendulkar how to fix his bat swing

His success is not an instant or lucky shot, but in fact, it came from hard work and his efforts amidst failures. A constant struggle both mental and physical accompanied him throughout his road to success. With a vision to touch every aspect of the world, Jat’s resolve and mindset will surely carry him to the finish line.

Disclaimer: “This is a Featured Content”