Shehbaz Sharif hails U-19 heroes! PM congratulates Pakistan on Asia Cup final win over India, lauds PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's vision

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the U-19 team on their Asia Cup final victory over India, hailing the young players for their dominant display. The PM also praised PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, crediting his vision for the team’s historic success.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sparked a wave of national celebration following the historic triumph of the Pakistan Under-19 team in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025. In a heartfelt tribute to the young players, the Prime Minister referred to their performance against their long-time rivals India as "electrifying," marking a pivotal moment for the future of cricket in the country.

Shortly after the final wicket fell in Dubai, PM Shehbaz Sharif took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement alongside the millions of fans rejoicing throughout the nation.

"An electrifying performance by Team Pakistan. Shahbash. Heartiest congratulations to our Under-19 team on winning the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2025, defeating India in the final.

The nation is proud of you. My deep appreciation to Chairman PCB @MohsinnaqviC42 and his team for their dedicated efforts," the Prime Minister wrote.

The Prime Minister’s message underscored the significance of this victory, emphasizing that winning a high-stakes final against a formidable opponent like India is an achievement that brings great pride to the country.

In addition to recognizing the players, PM Shehbaz expressed his "deep appreciation" for Mohsin Naqvi, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the country’s Interior Minister. Naqvi, who was present at the ICC Academy Ground to witness the victory, has played a crucial role in the recent transformation of Pakistan’s domestic and youth cricket frameworks.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Naqvi and his team for their vision and unwavering commitment to developing the next generation of Pakistani cricketers. Under Naqvi’s leadership, the U19 program has benefited from increased funding and professional scouting, which has led to the impressive performances seen throughout this continental tournament.

The match itself was a showcase of aggressive cricket. Batting first, Pakistan set a daunting target of 347/8, driven by an extraordinary 172-run innings from Sameer Minhas—the highest individual score ever achieved in a U19 Asia Cup final. In their pursuit of 348, India found it challenging to handle the pressure of the scoreboard and the fiery pace of Ali Raza, who dismantled their middle order with impressive figures of 4/42. Despite the pre-match tensions and a heated exchange involving Indian captain Ayush Mhatre, Pakistan maintained their composure, bowling India out for just 156 runs.

