‘Sheesha man’ for MS Dhoni? Sam Billings makes surprising revelation from CSK days

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In a recent cricket show, Sam Billings made a surprising revelation about Mahendra Singh Dhoni from his Chennai Super Kings days. Here's what he said.
Sam Billings, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player, recently went all praise for MS Dhoni, terming him the best player he has ever played with in the tournament. He even praised his captaincy and his calmness under pressure, and shared an interesting anecdote from off-field. On the show named Stick to Cricket, Sam applauded Dhoni for his leadership skills and also added a bizarre detail about his 'Sheesha Man'. Yes, you read it right!
The 34-year-old English cricketer revealed that MSD is also an ardent follower of Manchester United and the two often watch football matches together during their stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL). ''Has to be Dhoni. I think just in terms of his captaincy, his aura, it’s fantastic. He’s incredibly calm and genuinely cool. There aren't many cool people. You don't meet many cool people these days. He is a lovely guy, considering what stardom he has and being a superstar,'' he said.
''He is a Manchester United fan. We watched every United game because you can't leave the hotel and go downstairs to the hotel bar. He leaves his hotel room open. He has a little sheesha man who looks after the sheesha. Khaleel,'' he added.
Sam also recalled an incident with Virat Kohli from 2017 during an ODI game between India and England. ''Played against him. He gave me a couple of send-offs. The passion… yeah, I got bowled out in Kanpur by Yuzvendra Chahal. Yorked myself, round the wicket. Virat, I remember, was at mid-wicket. He took a massive turn just to scream in my face. I was like, ‘Why are you wasting your time with me?’ All the great players have something special, and if you can’t quite put a finger on one aspect in particular,'' Sam said.
Sam made his IPL debut in 2016 with Delhi Capitals (DC). Two years later, he moved to CSK and was a part of the title-winning squad in 2018. In 2022, he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where he played eight games and scored 169 runs.