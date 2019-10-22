'She will ring the bell at Eden Garden': Ganguly optimistic about Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina attending Kolkata Test

Sourav said that he is optimistic about the matter and hopes it will be sorted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) shortly.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has confirmed that she will be in attendance at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on the first day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh scheduled to take place from November 22 to 26, new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said.

"If all goes as planned, she will ring the bell at the stadium to signal the start of the game. We will also send an invitation to Prime Minister Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister," Ganguly told reporters on Thursday.

Speaking about the Bangladesh cricketers' strike issue, Sourav said that he is optimistic about the matter and hopes it will be sorted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) shortly.

The Bangladeshi cricketers thus decided to make themselves unavailable until all of their 11 demands are met. Their demands also include the retraction of the BCB's decision to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) franchise-based model from last month.

The announcement made regarding BPL resulted in the reduction of the average professional cricketer's wages to an all-time low.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board also did not increase match fees in the tournament that kicked off earlier this month.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmadullah are some of the more popular cricketers who voiced their demands during a press conference at National Cricket Academy in Dhaka on Monday.

The Bengal Tigers are scheduled to visit India for three T20Is and two Test matches, starting from November 3.