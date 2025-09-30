'She told me...': Suryakumar Yadav reveals Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh’s crucial advice ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar's on-field leadership garnered commendations from his teammates. Nevertheless, his batting performance was lacking. After an impressive unbeaten 47 against Pakistan during the group stage match, he could only accumulate 18 runs in the subsequent four matches.

Suryakumar Yadav has disclosed that he sought guidance from entrepreneur Ritika Sajdeh, who is also the wife of India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma, in preparation for the 2025 Asia Cup. He mentioned that Ritika advised him to follow Rohit’s practice of deactivating all social media accounts prior to major tournaments, a strategy Suryakumar adopted for the Asia Cup.

This choice enabled Suryakumar to eliminate distractions, which were particularly intense during the tournament held in the UAE, especially due to the heightened rivalry with Pakistan. Despite facing challenges in his personal performance, Suryakumar remained composed as captain, helping to stabilize the team amid a series of controversies, from the absence of handshakes to the lack of celebrations following the final match.

“I knew there would be a lot of noise," he told The Indian Express. “One can’t ignore WhatsApp because it’s the mode of communication. But before coming here, I deleted all my social media from my phone, be it Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. Because if it’s on your phone, people send messages, and it’s a human thing to see it. I remember speaking to Rohit (Sharma) and his wife (Ritika) how he cut the noise before big games. Ritika told me that he shuts all his social media apps on his phone. I also followed it, and it helped in my decision-making," Suryakumar added.

While India enjoyed an unbeaten streak, some critics pointed out that the team appeared overly distracted from the actual games. However, their five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final has eased those worries, at least for the moment.

Suryakumar is looking to Rohit Sharma for guidance on improving his batting performance. His leadership on the field was largely commendable, and players praised him off the field as well. Nevertheless, Suryakumar’s batting statistics were disappointing. After scoring an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan, he managed only 18 runs in the subsequent four matches, including the final, resulting in a drop in his average and strike rate to 18 and 101.41, respectively.

In a recent interview, he reiterated his post-match comments, asserting that he did not have a ‘form’ issue, but expressed his commitment to draw inspiration from Rohit to enhance his batting skills while taking on additional responsibilities.

“I get a slight start then gaadi band ho jaati hai, (the vehicle stops). It is not that I am not playing shots. I am playing shots too. I have not stopped anything. I can’t say that I have no form. I can only say that I am out of runs. So there is no pressure of captaincy. Now when you see Rohit Bhai, he has batted more openly in his captaincy. It is just that there will be a small hurdle and I will cross it. God has saved everything for the right time," he said.

