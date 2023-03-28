‘She saw me and entered the car’: Virat Kohli reveals how his plans to surprise Anushka Sharma failed

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has recently said in an interview that it's husband Virat Kohli who normally plans a surprise. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently attended Indian Sports Honours 2023 and during the event Kohli revealed how he recently failed to surprise Anushka at the Mumbai airport.

It may be recalled that Anushka Sharma was in Bangkok in February for her solo trip. As Anushka Sharma was returning home, Virat Kohli tried to surprise Anushka at Mumbai airport. But Virat Kohli’s plan failed miserably as Anushka knew about Kohli’s plan from the beginning.

"He tries to, but mai utni surprise hoti nahi, mujhe pata chal jata hai (Virat tries to surprise me but somehow I always find it out) ,” Anushka Sharma told Star Sports.

Virat agreed with Anushka and said, “Recently she went for a shoot to Bangkok. She had gone by herself and I was with Vamika at home. She told me 'please stay with her. No need to come to the airport.' Toh galti kya kari maine, mai utha hua tha aur maine message kar diya ‘have you landed?’ Mai jab pahucha waha pe I was like ‘chance hi nahi hai isko pata hoga' (My only mistake was that I texted her. When I reached at the airport I was sure that she won't know it).”

“Then she saw me and entered the car. She was like ‘hi.’ I was like ‘ye kya hua (what just happened).’ Anushka told him ‘the moment you messaged me I knew you were coming to the airport'.” Virat went “yaar isko kaise surprise kiya jaye (how do I surprise her)!,” added Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 and became the proud parent of a baby girl named Vamika Kohli in January 2021.