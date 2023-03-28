Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

‘She saw me and entered the car’: Virat Kohli reveals how his plans to surprise Anushka Sharma failed

As Anushka Sharma was returning home from Bangkok after her solo trip, Virat Kohli tried to surprise Anushka at Mumbai airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

‘She saw me and entered the car’: Virat Kohli reveals how his plans to surprise Anushka Sharma failed
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has recently said in an interview that it's husband Virat Kohli who normally plans a surprise. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently attended Indian Sports Honours 2023 and during the event Kohli revealed how he recently failed to surprise Anushka at the Mumbai airport.

It may be recalled that Anushka Sharma was in Bangkok in February for her solo trip. As Anushka Sharma was returning home, Virat Kohli tried to surprise Anushka at Mumbai airport. But Virat Kohli’s plan failed miserably as Anushka knew about Kohli’s plan from the beginning.

"He tries to, but mai utni surprise hoti nahi, mujhe pata chal jata hai (Virat tries to surprise me but somehow I always find it out) ,” Anushka Sharma told Star Sports.

Virat agreed with Anushka and said, “Recently she went for a shoot to Bangkok. She had gone by herself and I was with Vamika at home. She told me 'please stay with her. No need to come to the airport.' Toh galti kya kari maine, mai utha hua tha aur maine message kar diya ‘have you landed?’ Mai jab pahucha waha pe I was like ‘chance hi nahi hai isko pata hoga' (My only mistake was that I texted her. When I reached at the airport I was sure that she won't know it).”

 “Then she saw me and entered the car. She was like ‘hi.’ I was like ‘ye kya hua (what just happened).’ Anushka told him ‘the moment you messaged me I knew you were coming to the airport'.” Virat went “yaar isko kaise surprise kiya jaye (how do I surprise her)!,” added Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 and became the proud parent of a baby girl named Vamika Kohli in January 2021. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan
XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy curves in viral videos
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders name Nitish Rana as new captain replacing injured Shreyas Iyer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.