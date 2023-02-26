Search icon
'She could’ve been passed the crease if..': Alyssa Healy on Harmanpreet Kaur’s runout in T20 WC Semifinal

Harmanpreet's dismissal left India in a precarious position at 133/5 in the 15th over, and their lower-order once again succumbed to the pressure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

File Photo

Australian wicket-keeper-batter Alyssa Healy doesn't believe that Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was unfortunate with her run-out in the T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final. According to Healy, the batter could have easily made it to the crease had she put in the necessary effort.

Harmanpreet's run-out for 52 proved to be the decisive moment in the India-Australia semi-final. With India needing 173 runs to win, the Women in Blue were held to 167/8, falling short by five runs. The Indian captain was found wanting as she attempted to take a second run, her bat becoming lodged in the crease and leaving her stranded. This costly mistake ultimately proved to be the difference between victory and defeat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

While Harmanpreet Kaur labeled her dismissal as "unfortunate," Healy disagreed with the assessment. In an interview with ABC Sports, she remarked, “So, just a bizarre play. Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky. At the end of the day, she cruised back and probably could’ve been past the crease, an extra two meters, if she genuinely put in the effort. So, we’ll take it.”

Stressing the importance of getting the fundamentals right and going the extra mile, Healy said, “You can say you’re unlucky all your life, but it’s generally about effort and energy at that moment in time. And I know that’s something we speak about in the field in particular - putting in that effort and putting in that energy.

“I think that comes back to running between the wickets as well. It’s doing those little basics better than the opposition. That’s how you win big tournaments.”

Harmanpreet Kaur bravely fought through illness prior to the semi-final and was even hospitalized for a fever. Despite her valiant efforts, India suffered a heartbreaking loss in yet another ICC knockout game, leaving her in tears.

