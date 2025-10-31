'She'll have her guitar': Sunil Gavaskar promises duet with Jemimah Rodrigues if India win Women's World Cup 2025

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made a heartwarming promise ahead of the Women’s World Cup 2025 final — to sing a duet with Jemimah Rodrigues if India lift the trophy. Jemimah’s unbeaten 127 in a record chase against Australia powered India into the summit clash vs South Africa.

"If India win the World Cup, she and I—if she's okay with it-will sing a song together. She'll have her guitar, and I'll sing along," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

"We actually did that once at one of the BCCI awards a couple of years back. There was a band playing, and we just decided to join in. She was on the guitar, and I sang with my whatever voice I have. But if India win, I would love to do it again-if she is happy to do that, happy to do that with an old man. I am all for it."

The moment Gavaskar referred to occurred during the BCCI Naman Awards 2024, where he and Jemimah shared the stage and even engaged in an impromptu musical duet.

Rodrigues dedicated her career-defining innings to faith, family, and resilience after propelling India into the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final with a historic five-wicket victory over the defending champions Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

“Firstly, I want to thank Jesus. I couldn't have carried it alone,” said Rodrigues, who was named Player of the Match for her unbeaten 127. “Last six months have been tough. I was dropped from this World Cup last year, and I have cried every day. I was going through anxiety. I just had to show up every day, and God carried me through.”

While chasing a formidable 339, India faced early setbacks, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24) cheaply. However, Rodrigues, displaying maturity and composure beyond her years, teamed up with captain Harmanpreet Kaur to orchestrate one of the most remarkable chases in World Cup history.

Their 167-run partnership for the third wicket — the highest for India in any World Cup knockout match and the highest against Australia in tournament history — dramatically shifted the momentum of the match.

The Indian Women's team will face the South African Women's team in the ODI World Cup final this Sunday, November 2, at the DY Patil Sports Academy located in Navi Mumbai.

