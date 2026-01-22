Shashi Tharoor calls Gautam Gambhir's role 'hardest job after PM'; India coach responds

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called Gautam Gambhir’s role as India head coach the “hardest job after Prime Minister,” triggering discussion across cricket circles. Gambhir has now responded to the remark, adding a fresh dimension to the ongoing debate.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised India head coach Gautam Gambhir, calling him 'The man with the toughest job after PM' following a meeting. Gambhir expressed his gratitude to the esteemed author for his kind words regarding his challenging role as team boss, a position many view as thankless. Tharoor shared his admiration for Gambhir, acknowledging the intense scrutiny he endures, after their encounter in Nagpur before the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at the New VCA Stadium.

Tharoor posted a photo from their meeting on the social media platform X, referring to Gambhir as someone tasked with one of the most demanding roles in the nation, emphasizing the significant scrutiny that accompanies leading the Indian cricket team. He also referred to Gambhir as an old friend.

“In Nagpur, I enjoyed a good and frank discussion with my old friend Gautam Gambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM's!” Tharoor wrote in his post.

In Nagpur, enjoyed a good &frank discussion with my old friend @GautamGambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM’s! He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm &walks on undaunted. A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able… pic.twitter.com/LOHPygVV0E — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 21, 2026

The senior parliamentarian recognized the ongoing pressure that the former Indian opener faces, pointing out that Gambhir is subjected to unrelenting public judgment on a daily basis.

“He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm and walks on undaunted,” Tharoor said, praising Gambhir's calm attitude in handling the pressure.

Tharoor further praised Gambhir's leadership approach, describing it as quietly determined and effective, and extended his best wishes for success as India embarks on a vital phase in their white-ball calendar.

“A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able leadership. Wishing him all success, starting today,” he added.

In response to Tharoor's post on X, Gambhir remarked, "Thanks a lot, Dr. @ShashiTharoor! When the dust settles, truth & logic about a coach's supposedly “unlimited authority” will become clear. Till then, I'm amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best!"

Thanks a lot Dr @ShashiTharoor! When the dust settles, truth & logic about a coach’s supposedly “unlimited authority” will become clear. Till then I’m amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best! https://t.co/SDNzLt73v5 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 21, 2026

The five-match T20I series against New Zealand is crucial for Team India's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, set to commence on February 7. India kicked off the series with a 48-run victory on Wednesday.

