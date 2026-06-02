'Sharp reader of the game': Sanjay Manjrekar backs Ashish Nehra as India’s next T20 coach after IPL success

Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Ashish Nehra as a strong candidate for India’s future T20 coaching role following his impressive IPL success with Gujarat Titans. Manjrekar praised Nehra’s calm leadership style and ability to get the best out of players.

The Gujarat Titans, with Shubman Gill as captain, didn’t manage to win the IPL 2026 title—they lost the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Still, head coach Ashish Nehra’s reputation keeps growing. Nehra joined the Titans before IPL 2022, and since then he’s already collected a championship and taken the team to two finals. In his five years in charge, he’s led the Titans to the playoffs four times, missing out just once in 2024.

That consistent success hasn’t gone unnoticed. Sanjay Manjrekar, for one, thinks Nehra’s name should come up when the BCCI picks the next white-ball coach for India’s senior men’s team.

Right now, Gautam Gambhir is India’s head coach, with a contract running until the 2027 ODI World Cup. There’s talk he might stay on through the 2028 LA Olympics and the T20 World Cup as well. Even so, Manjrekar believes Nehra deserves a look as a possible successor.

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“If India wants a T20 coach, this is the guy who’s delivered,” Manjrekar said on Sportstar’s Insight Edge podcast. “He’s got a fantastic track record. Ashish Nehra’s a genuinely street-smart cricketer. When you talk cricket with him, he doesn’t get carried away—he zeroes in on what’s actually bothering his team.”

Manjrekar also admires Nehra’s straightforward style. “He reads the game so well, and he’s not one to play politics or try to curry favor. Players notice that,” he said.

What stands out for Manjrekar even more? Nehra never tries to hog the limelight. “You can tell he doesn’t let success go to his head. He doesn’t look for credit—he’s just a regular guy doing the tough work and enjoying it,” Manjrekar added.

And if the BCCI comes calling, Manjrekar’s got a clear stance: Nehra should only be considered for the top job—not just as a bowling coach or consultant. “There’s no reason for him to come in as a bowling coach. He’s proven himself as a head coach, leading teams to success under different captains. If he joins the Indian setup, it should be at the helm,” Manjrekar said.

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