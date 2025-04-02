The move has drawn mixed reactions from fans and cricket experts. While some have expressed disappointment with the move, others saw it as a sign of progress. The majority of cricket experts argued that Mansoor Ali Khan’s legacy deserves to be honoured.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently made a decision to do away with the Pataudi Trophy. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) wrote to Saif Ali Khan, son of former India captain, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, about retiring the trophy. But this decision to remove her husband’s name from the trophy has hurt Sharmila Tagore. The decision has not been finalised yet but Sharmila Tagore has expressed her dissatisfaction with it.

Sharmila Tagore told the Hindustan Times, "I haven’t heard from them, but the ECB has sent a letter to Saif (Ali Khan) that they are retiring the trophy. If the BCCI wants to or does not want to remember Tiger’s (Mansoor Ali Khan) legacy, it is for them to decide."

The move has drawn mixed reactions from fans and cricket experts. While some have expressed disappointment with the move, others saw it as a sign of progress. The majority of cricket experts argued that Mansoor Ali Khan’s legacy deserves to be honoured as the Pataudi trophy is a precious piece of cricketing history.

An official statement from the BCCI is yet to be released as the decision has not been finalised yet.

This blow to the Pataudi family just comes a few months after Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra home by a robber. During the struggle, Saif Ali Khan sustained injuries and also went through major surgery. Soon after this incident, the Pataurdi family's Rs 15,000 crore worth of historical property was also declared as ‘enemy property’.

