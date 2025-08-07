'Separate stands, entry gates': Sharjah enhances security with strict crowd control for Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 encounters

Sharjah authorities have launched strict crowd control measures for the Pakistan-Afghanistan matches in the 2025 UAE Tri-Nation T20 series. Separate stands and entry gates will ensure fan segregation, preventing clashes and maintaining security throughout the tournament.

Pakistan is intensifying their preparations for the Asia Cup with a tri-series against Afghanistan and the UAE in Sharjah. Pakistan has been experiencing a tough time in T20Is, having lost a series to Bangladesh, but they managed to turn their fortunes around during the West Indies tour, clinching the T20I series 2-1.

Over the years, Afghanistan and Pakistan have developed a fierce cricket rivalry, with matches often being closely contested. There have been moments of intense exchanges between players and fans alike. The upcoming match is anticipated to attract a large turnout from supporters of both teams, and ensuring peace will be a top priority for the authorities.

To prevent any unfortunate incidents, the Sharjah authorities have opted to establish separate stands and entry points for fans of Pakistan and Afghanistan, as reported by CricketPakistan. The series is set to commence on August 29, with the final scheduled for September 7.

Following this, all three teams will compete in the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced each other seven times in T20Is, with Pakistan winning four of those encounters and Afghanistan claiming victory in three. This has resulted in a tightly contested rivalry, heightening the anticipation for the upcoming match.

There were concerns regarding the Asia Cup's viability after tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, but the tournament received approval after the BCCI gave its consent. The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. Additionally, Pakistan will face Oman on September 12 and the UAE on September 17.

