Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Coolie first review out: Rajinikanth delivers 'best performance since Kabali', Nagarjuna is 'backbone', Aamir Khan's cameo is 'powerful' but main highlight of Lokesh Kanagaraj film is....

Will India celebrate its 78th or 79th Independence Day? Here's what PMO says, all you need to know

'Separate stands, entry gates': Sharjah enhances security with strict crowd control for Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 encounters

How much will 50% US tariff impact India? Indian exports may fall by ...

Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Marks Independence Day With “Humare Rakshak”- A Tribute to India's Armed Forces and Operation Sindoor

Day after Trump slaps India with additional 25 percent tariff, China issues BIG statement, says, 'Give the bully...'

Dr. Jannvi Hinduja and the Emergence of Soul-Centered Wellness in India Ft. Chandrika Holisticare

Bengaluru shop’s ChatGPT-inspired ad for Varalakshmi Puja stuns social media: 'Evolution started first here'

Trade analyst Komal Nahta slams Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan for block bookings trend: 'Would you murder...'

Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin cricket administration, former Indian skipper to file nomination for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Separate stands, entry gates': Sharjah enhances security with strict crowd control for Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 encounters

Sharjah authorities have launched strict crowd control measures for the Pakistan-Afghanistan matches in the 2025 UAE Tri-Nation T20 series. Separate stands and entry gates will ensure fan segregation, preventing clashes and maintaining security throughout the tournament.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 05:06 PM IST

'Separate stands, entry gates': Sharjah enhances security with strict crowd control for Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 encounters

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan is intensifying their preparations for the Asia Cup with a tri-series against Afghanistan and the UAE in Sharjah. Pakistan has been experiencing a tough time in T20Is, having lost a series to Bangladesh, but they managed to turn their fortunes around during the West Indies tour, clinching the T20I series 2-1.

Over the years, Afghanistan and Pakistan have developed a fierce cricket rivalry, with matches often being closely contested. There have been moments of intense exchanges between players and fans alike. The upcoming match is anticipated to attract a large turnout from supporters of both teams, and ensuring peace will be a top priority for the authorities.

To prevent any unfortunate incidents, the Sharjah authorities have opted to establish separate stands and entry points for fans of Pakistan and Afghanistan, as reported by CricketPakistan. The series is set to commence on August 29, with the final scheduled for September 7.

Following this, all three teams will compete in the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced each other seven times in T20Is, with Pakistan winning four of those encounters and Afghanistan claiming victory in three. This has resulted in a tightly contested rivalry, heightening the anticipation for the upcoming match.

There were concerns regarding the Asia Cup's viability after tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, but the tournament received approval after the BCCI gave its consent. The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. Additionally, Pakistan will face Oman on September 12 and the UAE on September 17.

Also read| Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin cricket administration, former Indian skipper to file nomination for...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..
Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became...
Amitabh Bachchan driving vintage car, Rekha beside him wearing..., rare and unseen photo from Silsila shoot in Kashmir goes viral
Amitabh Bachchan driving vintage car, Rekha beside him wearing..., rare and...
Redefining India’s Digital Edge: How Amit Choubey’s Global Playbook is Powering Industry 4.0
Amit Choubey: Powering India's Industry 4.0 with a Global Digital Playbook
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan REGRETS rejecting Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, losing blockbusters to Aamir Khan: 'I believe...'
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan REGRETS rejecting Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots
Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...
Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE