Shardul Thakur engages in hilarious banter with Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh over Instagram post

Shardul Thakur and Ritika Sajdeh (Courtesy: Instagram)

Shardul Thakur, the versatile all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, and Ritika Sajdeh, the wife of Rohit Sharma, engaged in a lighthearted banter over a photo that Thakur shared on his social media account.

As part of the Indian squad that will face off against Australia in the World Test Championship Final, Thakur has been busy preparing for the upcoming match. However, on May 31st, he took a moment to share some pictures with his fans.

“Let eternal forces back you instead #st54,” he wrote.

Responding to the post, Ritika pulled his leg. “I can see you were trying to go for the smouldering look. Try harder, k thanks bye,” she commented.

Thakur came up with a cheeky response.

@ritssajdeh no wonder there was fire without smoke,” Thakur wrote.

Ritika has established a positive rapport with several cricketers from the current Indian squad and enjoys engaging in lighthearted banter with them from time to time.

Thakur was a member of the Indian team that faced off against England in the rescheduled Test in Birmingham last year. Unfortunately, he had a forgettable match, scoring only five runs and taking just one wicket.

Thakur has represented India in eight Test matches, during which he has impressively taken 27 wickets. Additionally, he has showcased his batting prowess by scoring three half-centuries.

READ| WTC Final: All about Dukes cricket ball to be used in Ind vs Aus final; how it is different from SG